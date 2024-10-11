Cuttack Durga Puja: Pandals shinning with gold & silver tableaus, eye-catching lighting, Navami in Pithas & Astami in pandals today, watch

Cuttack: The famous Durga Puja of Odisha’s silver city Cuttack is shining with gold and silver tableaus, gold ornaments of deities at different pandals and eye-catching light decoration.

Today, Mahanavami is being observed at the Pithas while Maha Astami rituals are being executed at the pandals.

Since Sasthi (6th day) heavy crowd has been witnessed at different pandals of Cuttack. A total of 34 silver tableaus have been made this year. Five idols are wearing gold crowns and ornaments and other deities are wearing gold ornaments.

One of the oldest puja mandaps in Cuttack city is the Mangalabag Puja mandap. Since 2015, silver tableau (chandi medha) has been adorning this pandal during Durga Puja. Also, Goddess Durga has been wearing gold here since 2009. The gold crown is accompanied by other gold ornaments adding to the grandeur of the deity. This pandal is especially crowded in the evening.

The whole silver city has been filled with festive fervour. The atmosphere is resounding with the sound of bells and conch shells.

Mahamaya’s Mahastami is being observed today in Mandaps while Maha Navami Puja of Jagatjanani is being done at Shaktipeeths.

The Mandaps and Shaktipeeths are getting vibrated amid chanting of hymns by the Brahmins while Chandipatha is also being done.

Women keep the Astami Brata today and offer Brata, Saree, Shankha (bangles) and vermillion to the mother Goddess. There is a spiritual atmosphere everywhere.

Watch the video here: