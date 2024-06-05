Cuttack: Cancer survivors share their experience

Cuttack: Ahead of the Cancer Survivors’ Day on coming Sunday, a few cancer survivors today shared their experience in an event in Cuttack of Odisha. This awareness program was held at the SCB Medical in Cuttack about the cause and diagnosis of cancer where how to combat this disease was discussed in detail.

It was discussed that cancer is increasing day by day due to various reasons. And people of all age groups including adults, young women and children are becoming prey to this disease. In such situation awareness is the only way to eradicate the disease.

At the event Dr. Prashant Kumar, senior oncologist, described that deadly diseases can now be treated with the latest technology. He said about different treatment options for the disease. However, if common people are aware, the diagnosis of cancer can be possible, he said.

In this event, the cancer survivors advised cancer patients to never panic because now modern technology as well as better quality medical care is available.

Along with this, the cancer survivors also said that widespread awareness should be created at the government and private levels to root out the disease.

On the other hand, doctors have expressed concern over the increase in the number of cancer cases. They have pointed out that its non-detection in the early stages is the main reason of this increasing number.

While everyone has expressed that awareness is the only option, if this awareness program is emphasized not only in urban areas but also in rural areas, victory over cancer will be easier.

In this event, the victims who won the battle of cancer spoke about their experiences. A booklet on cancer was also launched on the occasion. Finally, a ramp show was conducted that was participated by the cancer survivors and doctors. The sole purpose of this ramp show was to save the cancer survivors from social outcast.