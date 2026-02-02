Crocodile worship: A unique tradition in Kendrapara, watch

Advertisement

Rajnagar: In a unique tradition observed for the past decade, girls in Kendrapara district are worshipping crocodiles to protect their villages from fatal attacks. This ritual takes place on the banks of the Brahmani river during Agni Utsav Poornima each year.

The crocodile population has increased significantly in the region. Due to a lack of space within Bhitarkanika National Park, the reptiles are moving into village rivers, creeks, and ponds. This has created panic among residents. Losing faith in the administration’s ability to prevent attacks, the villagers have turned to religious beliefs for protection.

The villages under panchayat of Ekmania, Nalapahi, and Dakshinadia in the Aul block are surrounded by the Brahmani river. Residents depend on the river for fishing and cattle rearing. Over the last decade, crocodile attacks have killed three people and over 50 cattle in the area. To appease the reptiles, hundreds of girls gather at the riverbank in Nalapahi. They construct mud idols of crocodiles and offer prayers and mass worship during the Agni Utsav Poornima.

Villagers claim that since the girls began this ritual ten years ago, there have been no further human deaths or injuries caused by crocodiles. While the villagers rely on this faith, there is also a pressing need for safety awareness in these riverside areas.

