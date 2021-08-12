Covid vaccination: Will severe side effects of first dose be same after second dose of vaccine?

Currently, people all around the world are getting vaccinated to accumulate protection against the deadly Coronavirus. While the vaccines allow the body to build immunity it also develops some side-effects.

These side effects are often encountered in the form of flu or body ache. For some people, the intensity of the reaction can be mild and for others, it has been reported severe. Depending on various factors such as age, the previous record of illness, or the timing of doses, symptoms like fever, drowsiness, and pain in the vaccinated arm, etc can be felt in different magnitude.

It is also observed that many who hardly experience any side-effects with their first dose experience an increased intensity of side-effects with the second one. But, is it the opposite for people who suffer immense fever and dullness with their first jab? Read on to learn more about it.