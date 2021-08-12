Covid vaccination: Will severe side effects of first dose be same after second dose of vaccine?

Currently, people all around the world are getting vaccinated to accumulate protection against the deadly Coronavirus. While the vaccines allow the body to build immunity it also develops some side-effects.
These side effects are often encountered in the form of flu or body ache. For some people, the intensity of the reaction can be mild and for others, it has been reported severe. Depending on various factors such as age, the previous record of illness, or the timing of doses, symptoms like fever, drowsiness, and pain in the vaccinated arm, etc can be felt in different magnitude.
It is also observed that many who hardly experience any side-effects with their first dose experience an increased intensity of side-effects with the second one. But, is it the opposite for people who suffer immense fever and dullness with their first jab? Read on to learn more about it.
- What causes the side-effect?To learn why we experience side effects we must first know about how the vaccine works. When a person is injected with a dose of these shots, their immunity system signals the body to react in a certain manner. The immune system is then activated to take action against any virus infecting our body, resulting in a high body temperature.In short, the Covid vaccine’s side effects are nothing but our body’s way of telling us that the immune system is being boosted. And this is how it is supposed to be.However, since not all vaccines are of the exact same composition, vaccines that produce higher antibodies can persuade a stronger response. Whereas, the one that delivers a delayed response may lead to milder side effects.
- Which dose accumulates what side effect?Experts are still evaluating the potential of different vaccines in providing protection from the hazardous coronavirus. Therefore, it is yet to be completely determined whether the side-effect from different doses acts up differently.It highly depends on the vaccine, what and how much the side effect is about to strike at one’s body. For example, with Covishield second dose side-effects are a bit less harsh, while others are reported to be on the stronger side.Furthermore, factors like age and tolerance to drugs can also decide the intensity of side effects.
- Facts to know regarding vaccinationAlthough the type of vaccine in co-relation to other factors as discussed before, leads to the intensity of the aftermath one experiences; there is more to the facts one must know. Activities done before and after the vaccination by an individual can also result in the different calculations in side-effects seen in a person.Therefore, it is highly advisable to have an ample amount of rest after each jab. Lack of sleep and stress can have a negative impact on one’s immune system, which apparently can turn a case of mild effects into a severe one.On the other hand, a good recovery-aiding diet on the day of vaccination can also help reduce the intensity of the side effects in an efficient manner.
- Precautions are better than cureIt is important to remember that the aftereffects of the vaccination can come up stronger if one happens to contact Covid-19 between the shots. Not only Covid but also the delay in time for the second dose can result in severity in side-effects.Someone with zero experience with the reaction from the first dose might also react strongly to the second dose. Therefore, although the side effects of the vaccine cannot be excluded, taking precautionary measures before and after the time of vaccination can help one manage the intensity of side effects.