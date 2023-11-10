Couple raises baby calf after death of mother cow in Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: A couple has lately drawn attention of people for their limitless love for animal. The couple rescued a new born calf from the clutches of dogs and then adopted it as their child. The calf sleeps next to the couple in their bed and roams freely in the house. There are other few animals in the said house. Yet no animal harms anybody. That means a calf, a dog and a rabbit live in the house with the couple.

The mother cow breathed its last two days after delivering this calf. The cow had been bitten by snake. As it died, dogs were attempting to prey the new born calf. Yet, this couple reached the spot at time and rescued the calf from the clutch of the preying dogs. And they brought it home. Pihu and Rashmi rescued the calf from the dogs and kept her at home.

The calf was named Mini. And it started living in their house. Mini is free to roam anywhere inside the house. It sleeps on the bed along with the couple. It seems after getting such love and affection from the couple Mini is not missing its mother. The couple has become an instance for animal lovers.

Mini is like the couple’s eldest daughter now. It sleeps next to them in the bed. Pihu is taking care of the calf like a mother.