coronavirus medicine found in Ayurveda

Amid all the gloom spread across the world due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has now infected more than one lakh people and killed nearly 3,500 individuals around the world, everyone is focusing on preventive measures, at least until an effective cure is found.

As people rush to keep themselves protected, Ayurveda experts have stressed that medicinal herbs such as amla, giloy, shilajit and neem are helpful in strengthening the immune system which is key to fighting the deadly virus.

Eating a tablespoon of Chywanprash daily enhances immunity and it may help prevent the spread of the virus, according to Ayurveda experts.

“We all know that strong immunity is necessary to fight any kind of foreign body or disease. Coronavirus primarily affects the lungs and the respiratory system. Eating a tablespoonful of Chywanprash daily enhances the immunity, specifically that of lungs and the respiratory system,” Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda, told IANS.

“Amalaki or amla (Emblica Officinalis), guduchi/glioy (Tinospora Cordifolia), neem (Azadirachta Indica), kutki (Picrorhiza Kurroa), tulsi (basil) are some of the Ayurvedic herbs that are helpful in building the immunity and preventing the infection,” Chauhan added.

“In Ayurveda, good digestion or strong digestive fire plays a very important role in fighting diseases. Eat a piece of fresh ginger or drink ginger tea. Mint tea, cinnamon tea, and fennel tea are also good,” he suggested.

According to Vishal Kaushik, founder and Managing Director, Upakarma Ayurveda, amid the growing COVID-19 scare, there has been a 15 per cent hike in demand for medicinal herbs such as shilajit and ashwagandha.

“Coronavirus is a serious concern and we are very sensitively approaching this as a brand. Regular consumption of powerful Ayurvedic herbs boosts the human body’s immune system, the foremost requirement to help keep even the most dreaded communicable diseases at bay,” Kaushik said.

“Nowadays, people are opting for various precautionary measures for a healthier lifestyle and are taking Ayurveda very seriously. Consumers are shifting towards organic and Ayurvedic help as a precautionary measure. We are also recommending other ayurvedic herbs like tulsi ark, giloy etc. to boost immunity,” Kaushik stressed.

Chauhan also suggested that putting two-three drops of sesame oil in each nostril and sniffing it in will not only lubricate the nasal passage and throat, but also strengthen the inner mucus membrane to keep away foreign bodies.

‘Nasya’, a therapeutic treatment for the nose, throat, sinuses and head, can be done with medicated oils like anu oil and shadabindu oil, he said.

Yoga guru Ramdev also shared few Ayurvedic tips in a video to prevent infection by the deadly virus.

In the video, Ramdev said: “To fight Covid-19, giloy and tulasi can be helpful. If someone has symptoms of coronavirus, consuming ‘kadha’ (decoction) of giloy and tulasi with black pepper, turmeric and ginger will boost immunity and kill all kinds of viruses.”

Ramdev also added that people should do pranayama — deep breathing, kapalabhati and anulom vilom to increase immunity. It will work best to protect children from the virus, according to the yoga guru.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most effective way to protect yourself against coronavirus is by frequently cleaning of your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.

People should eat only well-cooked food, avoid spitting in public, and avoid close contact, the WHO said, adding that it is important for people to seek medical care at the earliest if they become sick.