Cook with Deepa: Recipe for Rasgulla Masala

The recipe for Rasgulla Masala is easy to follow once you get it from the column ‘Cook with Deepa’ of Kalinga TV portal. Deepa Mishra is a homemaker who has earned much fame for her precious cooking tips. Besides, she is an exponent of Odissi dance.

About Rasgulla Masala

Rasgulla is a very famous sweet dish and everyone likes it. when we put hot Rasgulla in out mouth it melts in our mouth and the taste is amazing that we can’t forget it for long. Yet, today I am going to cook some interesting experiment with Rasgulla which also tastes delicious. So let’s try it.

Ingredients

Rasgulla-4 medium

Onion-1medim finely chopped

Garlic-4/5

Ginger-1 inch

Sahi jeera-1 tablespoon

Magaz n kaju paste-2tablespoon

Tomato-finely chopped-1/2 cup

Khada masala-dalchini,ilaichi,black pepper

Green chillies-4 to 5

Milk-2cups

KastuKasmethi-1 tablespoon

Garam masala–1tablespoon

Butter-1tablespoon

Oil-2tablespoon

Kashmiri chilli powder-1 tablespoon

Dhania powder-1 tablespoon

Salt to taste

Preparation

First of all take all the rasgullas and squeeze it gently. Then put it into lukewarm water so that all the juice (ras) will be out from the Rasgullas. After that boil, onion, garlic and ginger and cool it to make a fine paste out of it. Now heat a pan, put some oil in it. Once the oil becomes hot, put sabut jeera and all khada masalas. Once crackle put the onion masala and cook for few minutes. Then put, dhania powder, chilli powder, kaju magaj paste, tomato and cook it till it’s done properly. Now add rasgullas into it and cook for some time. Finally add milk into it and cook in low flame for some time till the rasgullas soak the milk in the curry. Now garnish it with butter, garam masala and kasturi methi. Serve hot with paratha or rice.