Cook with Deepa: Recipe for popular sweet dish Rasmalai

Rasmalai recipe is here. Rasmalai is a very tasty and elegant sweet dish. It is a popular Indian desert that consists of white cream, sugar, milk and cardamom-flavoured paneer cheese known as chhena. Almonds, cashews and saffron are often added to this dessert. People will love to have it following lunch or dinner. Today we make this recipe instantly with some minimum ingredients with the same taste. Let’s have a try.

Ingredients

Bread -4 slices-fresh

Milk -1ltr

Condensed milk-1cup

Paneer -2 cups grated

Milk powder-1cup

Sugar-1/2 cup

Kesar-1 pinch

Kaju -1/2 cup-finely chopped

Kismish-1/2 cup

Pista-1/2 cup finely chopped

Cherry-1/2 cup finely chopped

for garnishing

Elaichi powder-2 table spoon



Process

First of all take a bowl. Put paneer, condensed milk, all the chopped nuts, milk power and half of the elaichi (cardamom) powder in it and allow to rest it for some time. Now boil milk and reduce it till it becomes half. Now, add kesar, ilaichi powder and sugar in it. Cook it for some more time in hot to medium heat. After that cut the breads into round shape. Take one round bread, place the paneer mixture over it and place round bread over it and press it tightly. Complete all the bread like this. Now for serving purpose, place these stuffed breads in a plate and pour the kesharia milk in it. Lastly garnish it with cherry.