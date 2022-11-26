Cook with Deepa: Recipe for popular sweet dish Rasmalai

Rasmalai recipe is here. Rasmalai is a very tasty and elegant sweet dish. It is a popular Indian desert that consists of white cream, sugar, milk and cardamom-flavoured paneer cheese known as chhena. Almonds, cashews and saffron are often added to this dessert. People will love to have it following lunch or dinner. Today we make this recipe instantly with some minimum ingredients with the same taste. Let’s have a try.
Ingredients
Bread -4 slices-fresh
Milk -1ltr
Condensed milk-1cup
Paneer -2 cups grated
Milk powder-1cup
Sugar-1/2 cup
Kesar-1 pinch
Kaju -1/2 cup-finely chopped
Kismish-1/2 cup
Pista-1/2 cup finely chopped
Cherry-1/2 cup finely chopped
for garnishing
Elaichi powder-2 table spoon
Process
First of all take a bowl. Put paneer, condensed milk, all the chopped nuts, milk power and half of the elaichi (cardamom) powder in it and allow to rest it for some time. Now boil milk and reduce it till it becomes half. Now, add kesar, ilaichi powder and sugar in it. Cook it for some more time in hot to medium heat. After that cut the breads into round shape. Take one round bread, place the paneer mixture over it and place round bread over it and press it tightly. Complete all the bread like this. Now for serving purpose, place these stuffed breads in a plate and pour the kesharia milk in it. Lastly garnish it with cherry.