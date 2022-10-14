Cook with Deepa: Habisa Dalma recipe

By Deepa Mishra

The month of Kartika is considered as the holiest month in the year in the Hindu calendar. In this month many people observe “Kartika brata” or Habisa Brata. During this period they eat pure vegetarian foods and worship Lord Jagannath. The habisyalis prefer to have meal only once in a day. They prepare some special ‘Dalma’ with some specific vegetables which is so flavourful.

It is to be noted that in this holy month of Kartika in Odisha, many women visit Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath and stay there for a month to practice ‘Habisa’. This is a sacred vow when they want to spend time thinking, singing, dancing, worshiping and doing all the things about God. They consume pure food during this stint of about one month. Odisha Government has also made necessary arrangement for them so that they can practice a month long ‘habisa’ without any hassle.

Try out one of the best such pure food item that you can have during puja days and even if you are practising ‘Habisa’ in this holy month of Kartika. Here is the simple and easy recipe, the process to prepare habisa dalma.

Habisa Dalma recipe:

Ingredients

1 Moong dal-1/2 cup

2.Raw banana-medium-3pc

3 Arbi medium size-3 p.c

4.yam medium size-3pc,ouu-2pc medium size

5.Roasted jeera-1 tablespoon

6.Dry chilli-2piece

7.Sabut jeera-1 tablespoon

8.Hing -1 pinch

9.Ginger-1/2 inch

10.chopped coriander-1 tablespoon

11.salt to taste

12.Pure ghee-1 tablespoon

Method to prepare-

First of all wash the moong dal 2/3 times and soak for 30 minutes. Wash properly all the vegetables and keep aside. Take a thick pot and put some water and boil all the vegetables and dal with some salt in it till tender. Don’t pressure-cook it. Keep aside dal and vegetables mixture, let it be cool. Sprinkle jeera powder, black pepper powder. Now heat a pan and add some ghee and heat it, then put hing, ginger, tejpatta, dry chili and temper the crackled masala and pour it into the dal mixture. Lastly garnish it with chopped coriander leaves. Now it is ready to be served. It is very healthy and tasty as well. The aroma of the dal is so divine. Try it in the holy month of Kartika.

Health benefits of Dalma

1.It is so nutritious with healthy vegetables and dal

2.Rich in fiber

3.Rich in micronutrients

4.Rich in protein

Food value of Dalma

Caloreie-152

Fat-2.57

Carbohydrates-29.69

Protein-4.75

Author: The author is from Bhubaneswar. She can be contacted at [email protected]