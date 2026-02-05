Coal India Approves ₹3,189 Crore Odisha Chemical Project as Part of ₹6,300 Crore Expansion Drive

Advertisement

State-run Coal India Limited (CIL) has approved a major investment plan exceeding ₹6,300 crore, which includes a significant chemical manufacturing project in Odisha, signalling the company’s continued push toward value-added coal utilisation and industrial diversification.

The company’s board has cleared an investment of ₹3,189.54 crore in its subsidiary Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) for setting up a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha. The facility is proposed to produce 0.66 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate annually and is currently in the pre-implementation stage.

The ammonium nitrate produced at the upcoming facility is expected to support industries such as mining and infrastructure development, both of which rely heavily on industrial explosives. Odisha, which is among India’s leading mineral producing states, is likely to benefit from improved local availability of key industrial raw materials required for mining operations.

Coal India’s approval forms part of a broader investment strategy aimed at diversifying its operational portfolio beyond conventional coal mining. The company is increasing its focus on coal gasification projects, which convert coal into chemical feedstock and help improve the economic value of domestic coal reserves. The Odisha project is expected to play a role in strengthening India’s efforts to promote cleaner and more efficient coal utilisation.

Alongside the Odisha project, Coal India has also approved an equity investment of ₹3,132.96 crore in an energy joint venture with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The project is part of a larger energy development plan estimated at ₹20,886.40 crore, structured through a 70:30 debt-equity model.

The company has also cleared the formation of an overseas holding company in Chile to explore opportunities in lithium and copper mining. The move is aligned with India’s broader strategy to secure access to critical minerals required for sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy and advanced electronics manufacturing. The Chile expansion will be undertaken after obtaining regulatory approvals from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and the Ministry of Coal.

Industry observers believe Coal India’s multi-pronged investment approvals indicate a gradual shift in the company’s long-term strategy toward integrating mining with downstream industrial and energy projects. The Odisha chemical facility is expected to contribute to regional industrial growth while strengthening supply chains supporting the state’s mining and infrastructure sectors.