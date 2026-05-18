CMGI Orients INWEC Members on ORTPSA and Ama Sathi WhatsApp Bot

Advertisement

The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) held a special orientation program for members of the ICC Women Entrepreneurship Council (INWEC) on May 15 at Lokseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. The whole idea was to get everyone up to speed on the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA) and the new Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp BOT.

Kicking off the event, CMGI Executive Director Surendra Kumar Meena (IAS) talked about how committed the state government is to working with civil society groups for more citizen-focused governance. During his address, he announced a significant development regarding the Cabinet’s approval of the Auto Appeal System. This system steps in to keep things accountable and efficient by automatically forwarding public service requests when officials miss their deadlines.

Advertisement

Pinaki Mohanty, CMGI’s Project Coordinator, took over the technical side of the session. He explained how the ORTPSA works and decoded the technology behind the new Auto Appeal System. Then he introduced the Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp BOT, a tool that’s supposed to make it much easier for people to reach government services and see more transparency in the process. To wrap this up, a representative from Meta India even gave a live demo of the WhatsApp BOT.

INWEC Convenor Swati Kejriwal praised these digital steps forward, saying the government’s using modern tech to empower entrepreneurs and everyday people alike. Other INWEC members, Nivediata Narula and Samidha Sathpathy, said they found the session really valuable, and pointed out how Odisha is leading the way in digital inclusion and making public services more accountable. To close, Sarita Kanungo, the Deputy Project Coordinator at CMGI, offered an official vote of thanks.