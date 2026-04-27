CM Launches 76 Veterinary Hospitals and Signs ₹177 Crore MoU for Animal Welfare

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has recently unveiled a bunch of new infrastructure projects aiming to revamp the state’s animal husbandry and fisheries sectors. Bridging the gap between demand and supply of animal healthcare, On World Veterinary Day, Majhi inaugurated 76 brand-new veterinary hospitals and four animal welfare centers, all constructed with an overall investment of approximately ₹100 crore. At the event, he strongly emphasized how vital veterinarians are—referring to them as “living gods” for livestock and pointing out they’re the backbone of rural life in Odisha.

Taking things further, the Chief Minister was present for the signing of a big Memorandum of Understanding worth ₹177 crore with six Public Sector Undertakings. This agreement launches the construction of 219 more veterinary hospitals and diagnostic labs throughout the state. It’s all part of a larger vision: closing the gap within animal healthcare and making sure livestock get proper healthcare.

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But infrastructure isn’t the only focus. The government is stepping up with high-tech upgrades too. Plans are in place for a state-of-the-art molecular laboratory in Phulnakhara, Cuttack, with a price tag of ₹10 crore, plus a ₹6 crore overhaul for the animal feed testing lab at the state level. These new facilities should improve disease diagnosis and guarantee better animal nutrition, sticking to the “One Health” idea that links animal welfare with public health.

Majhi also talked about the “Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana,” which sets aside ₹33 crore for cow shelters and animal care, and the “Prani Sampad Samruddhi Yojana,” a ₹1,031 crore program focused on boosting poultry and egg production. And to make sure farmers really benefit, the government will bring in 2,000 trained “A-HELP” community workers across the state. These efforts are all about putting Odisha at the top of the livestock sector—and aiming to make it one of India’s top five egg producers by 2047.