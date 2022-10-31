Chhath puja 2022 comes to an end today

Bhubaneswar: The Chhath puja celebration 2022 came to an end today while devotees performed all the rituals in the last four days. The festival was observed in Odisha by devotees, mainly from the Bihari community for last four days with observance of the rituals.

Chhath puja was observed in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district on the bank of River Khadakhai. While the festival is observed by mainly people from the Bihari community people from other communities were also witnessed taking part in the festival.

During Chhath puja the rituals include worship of the Sun God. Devotees offered arghya by standing at knee deep water in water bodies to Sun God in the evening yesterday and in the morning today.

Among the foods that were offered to God during Chhath puja were thekua, kheroni and fruits. Devotees ventured to Rivers and other water bodies to perform the rituals while security arrangements had been made by Police.

Not only in Mayurbhanj but Chhath puja was also observed in Jharsuguda district. Since the festival was observed without restriction after two years devotees were more excited. Today morning devotees offered arghya to rising sun. For this devotees in Jharsuguda district visited different water bodies.

This year the ‘Nahae Khae’ ritual of Chhath puja was observed on October 28 while on 29th the Kharna puja was observed. On October 30th, water was offered to the setting sun while on the last day today, water (arghya) was offered to the rising sun.

Chhath puja is observed on the sixth day in the bright fortnight of Kartika month. This year the fest began on 28th October and continued till October 31st. The Sun God and Goddess Chhathi or Sasthi Devi is worshipped during Chhath puja. Devotees, who keep brata, observe fast for 36hours. In the month of Kartika on the fourth day Nahaye Khae, on the fifth day Kharna is observed.