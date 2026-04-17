Chef Ranveer Brar Appointed Brand Ambassador to Globalize Odia Cuisine

Advertisement

Odisha’s government has made a big move to spotlight its food culture, naming celebrity chef Ranveer Brar as the Brand Ambassador for Odia cuisine on the world stage.

They announced this new partnership at the Odia Paksha closing ceremony in Bhubaneswar, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in attendance. The Tourism Department is leading the charge, hoping to make Odisha’s rich food—from the sacred Mahaprasad at Jagannath Temple to local street snacks and traditional specialties—a centerpiece of the state’s tourism identity.

Advertisement

The partnership is all about a big global push. Brar’s taking the lead, rolling out a campaign that uses immersive storytelling, unique culinary events, and smart digital outreach to get people everywhere talking. At the heart of it, there’s a real focus on tradition—sharing the science and rich history behind local recipes so Odisha’s often-overlooked food scene finally steps into the spotlight. It’s not a solo effort either. Brar’s teaming up with top culinary names from the state, like MasterChef India Season 6 winner Abinas Nayak, and finalists Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha, making it a true group endeavor.

Ranveer Brar called Odia cuisine one of the world’s “best-kept secrets” and thanked Lord Jagannath for the opportunity. He made it clear—he doesn’t want to reinvent these dishes, just share their authentic, grounded flavors with a wider audience.

For the state government, bringing Brar on board is a strategic move to boost tourism and hospitality, hoping that Odisha’s unique food culture will draw visitors from around the world.