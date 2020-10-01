cold coffee recipes
Bhubaneswar: Coffee is one of the most loved beverages in the world and theres no denying that! In India, the love for barista-style coffee is gaining momentum. For coffee lovers who have round-the-clock cravings and want to enjoy some exciting beverages at home, experts at Lavazza India share a few recipes on the occasion of International Coffee Day marked on October 1.

1. Rose Cardamom Cold Brew:

For a sultry iced coffee break, mix together rosewater and a cardamom-infused creamer to add the right amount of saucy to your iced coffee.

Ingredients

* 1 cup Coldbrew

* 1 teaspoon Simple Syrup

* 1 cup half and half

* 1 tablespoon rosewater

* 1 teaspoon cardamom

Directions

* Mix together half and half and cardamom.

* Add the rosewater and a dash of the creamer to a glass filled with ice and coldbrew.

Half and half: It’s that simple. Half whole milk, half heavy cream. … The texture is thicker and more luscious than milk, but less decadent and rich than cream

Pic Credits: Pinterest

2. Caramel Surprise Cold Brew:

Personally, I like a little creaminess and a little sweetness in my coffee, so I opt for a few tablespoons of real coconut milk (the kind in the can, whisked) and just a few drips of caramel syrup.

Ingredients

*1/2 cups Coldbrew

* Handful of ice

* 1/2 tablespoons coconut milk

* 1/2 teaspoons caramel syrup

* Pinch of sweetener of choice (if desired)

Directions

* You can prepare coldbrew at home using French press or in a mason jar using muslin cloth, important is perfect coffee blend for your coldbrew. Keep prepared cold brew coffee in a pitcher or carafe in the refrigerator.

* Pour 1 cup (8-ounces) of coffee into a mug, cup or glass jar filled with ice. Stir in coconut milk and caramel syrup. Add sweetener, if desired. Serve immediately.

3. Cocco Shakerato: 

This Italian-style, caramalised coconut shakerato is the easiest way to make your very own toasted coconut ice coffee at home.

Ingredients

For the coconut syrup:

* 1 ï¿½ cups water

* 1 ï¿½ cups sugar

* 1 cup toasted shredded coconut

* teaspoon coconut milk

For the shakerato:

* 12 ounces strong brewed coffee, slightly cooled*

* 2 tablespoons toasted coconut syrup

* 4-5 Ice Cubes

* Coconut milk (optional)

Directions

For the coconut syrup:

* In a saucepan, combine water and sugar. Heat over medium-high, stirring frequently until sugar is dissolved about 5 minutes. Add extract and toasted coconut flakes.

* Allow syrup to rest for at least 5 minutes before straining to remove coconut flakes.

For the shakerato:

* Add coffee and coconut syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until very cold.

* Strain into glasses filled with ice.

* If desired, top with coconut milk.

* Oh yes, you can garnish glass rim with some syrup and roasted coconut flakes.

The ideal coffee for this recipe is made with Moka pot or home espresso machine.

