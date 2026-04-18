Chandan Jatra, construction of chariots to begin from Akshay Trutiya

Advertisement

Puri: The Srimandira, the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha is bustling as Akshay Tritiya is approaching. On the 20th April, the construction of Mahaprabhu’s chariots will begin.

Similarly, the 21-day Bahara Chandan Jatra of Lord Jagannath will be held in Narendra Pushkarini. While all the preparations are going on in full swing for this, strict security arrangements have also been taken by the Puri police.

During the Chandana Yatra, the moving idols of Mahaprabhu, Prabhu Madanmohan, Bhudevi, Sridevi, Panchupandavas will come and play water sports in the Nanda and Bhadra boats. For this, all the preparations for the Nanda and Bhadra boats have started. Similarly, the ‘Chandana Chakada’ is also being painted very beautifully by the artist.

On the day of Akshay Trutiya, Mahaprabhu will travel on a palanquin from the Srimandira and come to Narendra Pushkarini. The devotees and servitors are excited to see this holy procession of Mahaprabhu.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the holy Akshaya Trutiya, as per tradition, the construction of three chariots for the Rath Yatra 2027 this year will begin. After the arrival of the Mahaprabhu’s garland of order (Agyanmala) from the temple, the three Dhaura wood will be worshipped, and the chief Vishwakarmas of the three chariots will start the construction work.

Advertisement

From Akshaya Tritiya to Netrotsav, the chariot builders will take a vow and will build the chariots in the Rath Khala on the grand road of Puri with great devotion. For this, the chali has been prepared in the Rath Khala and the necessary wood has also been kept for the construction of the chariot.

In the first phase, the chief Vishwakarma will start the construction of the tumba. Later, various construction works of the chariot will be done in phases. Meanwhile, to maintain peace and order on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Chandan Yatra, police forces will be deployed in the Narendra Pushkarini and near the Rath Khala. Puri SP Pratik Singh, Collector and senior police officers visited Narendra Pushkarini and reviewed all the arrangements.

Five platoons of police force including one Additional SP, 5 DSPs, 8 Inspectors, 20 ASIs and SIs will be deployed for security. Special arrangements will be made for the welfare of senior citizens, women and children. The entire area will be under CCTV surveillance. Special attention will be paid to suspicious persons. Anti-sabotage checking arrangements will be strengthened, said Puri SP.

In the last 2024 Chandan Yatras, people became victim due to fire cracker blast. Therefore, this year, the police administration has completely banned bursting of crackers in Narendra Pushkarini. The district administration has estimated that lakhs of devotees will gather to watch the Chandan Yatra this year.