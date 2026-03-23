Chakulia Panda: A Symbol of Devotion and Spirituality in Odisha

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Chakulia Panda is a revered sect in Odisha, known for their door-to-door recitation of religious poems and devotional songs, receiving alms in return. They’re believed to be descendants of Parshuram and are associated with Lord Rama. The Chakulia Pandas play a significant role in preserving Odia culture and literature, with their melodious songs and stories.

The traditional profession of Chakulia Pandas in Odisha, who would travel from village to village to receive alms, is gradually disappearing. Earlier, this was a common practice, but nowadays, it is seen only occasionally.

Chakulia Pandas typically visit villages once or twice a year during auspicious occasions like Purnima, Sankranti, and Amavasya, going door-to-door singing devotional songs and begging for alms.

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According to folklore, Chakulia Pandas do not approach individual homes to beg; instead, they traverse village streets, loudly reciting verses from sacred texts like Tika Govinda, De Pada, Deva, and Daiba, and accept whatever alms are offered to them. To collect alms, they would circumnavigate the village streets three times, without stopping at any particular door, and gratefully accept whatever is given.

As they wander through the village streets, they chant phrases like “Padia Bhumire Godhana Charaiba” and “Deithile Pai, Bunithile Dai,” humbly accepting whatever is offered.

Legend has it that Chakulia Pandas are descendants of Parshuram and that they beg for alms due to a curse from Lord Rama.