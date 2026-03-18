Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, Timings, Offerings, and Goddess Worship Schedule

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Chaitra Navaratri holds special significance in Hinduism. During these powerful days, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Devotees also perform various pujas to please Goddess Durga during Navratri.

Date & Time

This year, Chaitra Navaratri begins on Thursday, March 19. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navaratri is celebrated every year on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of the month of Chaitra. Navratri will begin on March 19 and end on March 27 with the Mahanavami Kanya Puja on Navami.

Offerings

Bell leaves are considered sacred and are widely used in Durga Maa puja. On any day of Navratri, collect 27 bell leaves. Make sure that the leaves are intact and their stems are shortened. Tie these leaves with a red thread (Mauli) and make a garland. On any night of Navratri, offer this garland to Goddess Devi and pray for a quick job.

During Navratri, many people offer and break coconuts. In religious rituals, coconut is considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth, hence it is also called Shriphala. The worship of the goddess is considered incomplete without coconut. It is believed that a coconut remedy during Navratri provides relief from the effects of adverse planets.

Navratri Schedule:

Which goddess is worshipped on which day during Chaitra Navratri:

March 19: Worship and installation of Maa Patraputra

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March 20: Worship of Maa Brahmacharini

March 21: Worship of Maa Chandraghanta

March 22: Worship of Maa Kushmanda

March 23: Worship of Maa Skandamata

March 24: Worship of Maa Katyayini

March 25: Worship of Maa Kalratri

March 26: Worship of Maa Mahagauri

March 27: Worship of Maa Siddhidatri