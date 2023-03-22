Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today, here are 6 tips to worship

Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today. Today is the first day of the Chaitra Navratri. When Sun moves to Mesha rashi the month of Chaitra begins. As per Hindu mythological texts Lord Bramha had created the world on the first day of the Sukla Pakshya (bright fortnight) in the month of Chaitra.

Chaitra Navaratri is beginning today to continue for nine days till Sri Ram Navami on March 30. On the nine days of Navaratri nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Like, on the first day Goddess Shailaputri is worshipped.

Here are some tips to worship and please the Goddess on Navratri.