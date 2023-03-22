Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today, here are 6 tips to worship

Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins

Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today. Today is the first day of the Chaitra Navratri. When Sun moves to Mesha rashi the month of Chaitra begins. As per Hindu mythological texts Lord Bramha had created the world on the first day of the Sukla Pakshya (bright fortnight) in the month of Chaitra.

Chaitra Navaratri is beginning today to continue for nine days till Sri Ram Navami on March 30. On the nine days of Navaratri nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Like, on the first day Goddess Shailaputri is worshipped.

Here are some tips to worship and please the Goddess on Navratri.

  1. Ahead of Navratri clean your house and adjoining area. It is said Goddess Durga visits our house one day before Navratri.
  2. Make Swastik symbol on the main gate of your house with either turmeric or gulal (abeer). It is said Swastik made by turmeric pleases ‘Brihaspati’ and the same made of Abir/Gulal pleases ‘Sukra’. And this way good time comes to our life.
  3. Spread a red cloth and establish the idol of the Goddess on it at your worship place. Red colour is regarded as the symbol of good luck.
  4. If you are placing a Kalasha, place it in the North-east side of the puja room. Fill the pot with gua (betel nut), coin and clean water. The kalasa can be of gold, silver, brass or clay.
  5. Wrap a red cotton cloth (Salu Kapada in Odia) on a coconut and put it on the kalasa.
  6. Light an akhanda deepa, a lamp that is to be kept lighted for nine days. If it is not possible to keep a lamp burning for nine days, light a lamp at the God’s place on every morning and evening of Navratri.
