Chaitra Jatra of Maa Taratarini underway in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: The famous Chaitra Jatra of Maa Taratarini, the prime deity of Ganjam in Odisha, has begun. A large number of devotees are visiting the famous temple on the hill top to get a glimpse of the Goddess and to get Her blessings.

Along with taking a glimpse of the Goddess and offering puja devotees are also performed the ‘Mundan’ ritual by tonsuring their children.

On the first Tuesday in the month of Chaitra the devotees queued up in the temple to get darshan of the deity. The district administration has made ample arrangement for the devotees to get hassle-free darshan of the Goddess.

The famous Chaitra Jatra of Maa Taratarini goes on at Taratarini temple in which most devotees visit the temple on Tuesdays. This month there are four Tuesdays while devotees have already crowded the temple to offer puja from the first Tuesday of the month.

Following beautification and renovation of the temple recently more number of devotees has been visiting the famous temple. It is believed that all wishes made by the devotees get fulfilled by the blessings of the Goddess. And thus since last many years, devotees are visiting the temple mostly during the Chaitra Jatra.

On the first Chaitra Tuesday the temple gate was opened in the morning followed by the Abakasha, Mangala Alati and Mailam rituals and then the Goddess was attired with the Goddess Mahakali Besha. Also, the Mahaalati was performed amid presence of all the servitors, devotees and others.

Maa Taratarini wears the Mahakali Besha on the first Tuesday, Maha Saraswati Besha on the second Tuesday, Mahalaxmi Besha on the third Tuesday and Goddess Mahishamardini Besha on the last Tuesday in the Chaitra month.

The district administration has made arrangement for drinking water, barricade for swift darshan of the Goddess. Also, City Bus arrangement has been made so that devotees can go to the hill top. As many as 10 platoons of Police Force along with senior officials have been deployed for maintenance of Law and order.