Centre Ties Up With Physics Wallah to Offer Free Online Coaching to 5,000 Students Annually

Advertisement

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has entered into a partnership with a private education platform to widen access to competitive examination coaching for students from disadvantaged backgrounds across the country.

As part of this initiative, the ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Physics Wallah Foundation to provide free online coaching to 5,000 eligible aspirants every year. The collaboration is aimed at supporting students who are often unable to afford costly preparatory programmes for national-level competitive examinations.

According to the official announcement, the scheme will benefit students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, along with children covered under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. The programme will be implemented on a pan-India basis and will be open to candidates from all states, including Odisha.

Under the arrangement, selected students will receive access to structured online coaching modules designed for major competitive examinations. The academic support will include live interactive classes, recorded lectures, test series, previous years’ question papers, study material and doubt-clearing sessions. In addition, mentoring and counselling support will also be provided to guide students through different stages of exam preparation.

Advertisement

The selection process will be merit-based and conducted through a dedicated online portal. Officials said the digital format is expected to help reach aspirants from remote and semi-urban regions, where access to quality coaching facilities remains limited.

The ministry said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to strengthen educational support systems for socially and economically marginalised sections. By leveraging online platforms, the government aims to reduce regional and financial disparities in access to competitive exam preparation and improve participation from underrepresented communities.

Details of the programme were shared by the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. The minister confirmed that the scheme is being rolled out nationally and will be monitored to ensure effective implementation.

The partnership reflects the government’s increasing reliance on digital education models to supplement traditional welfare schemes and expand outreach to students preparing for high-stakes examinations.