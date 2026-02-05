Centre Pushes Odisha to Clear ₹28.54 Crore BSNL Dues to Prevent Telecom Service Disruptions

Advertisement

The Odisha government has been urged by the Centre to clear pending dues worth ₹28.54 crore owed to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), with the Union government stressing that timely payments are necessary to maintain telecom infrastructure and service delivery across the state.

According to reports, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, requesting immediate action to settle outstanding payments accumulated by various state government departments and organisations. The dues, which remained unpaid as of December 31, 2025, have reportedly continued despite earlier reminders issued by the Centre in September and November 2025.

Officials indicated that the pending amount has added financial strain on BSNL, which continues to play a significant role in providing telecommunication connectivity, particularly in rural, remote and underserved regions of the country. The public sector telecom provider is also responsible for supporting communication networks used by government institutions, banking services and defence establishments, making its operational stability crucial.

Advertisement

The Centre noted that BSNL has been undergoing a revival process supported by multiple financial assistance packages introduced in 2019, 2022 and 2023 to strengthen its infrastructure and operational capabilities. However, consistent revenue flow from service users, including government agencies, remains essential for sustaining operations and modernising network facilities.

The Union Minister has reportedly asked the Odisha government to instruct all concerned departments to expedite the clearance of outstanding dues, stating that such payments would help improve service reliability, enhance network expansion and support ongoing telecom modernisation efforts.

The development highlights the Centre’s attempt to ensure financial stability for BSNL, while reinforcing the need for coordination between state authorities and public sector telecom providers to maintain uninterrupted communication services. The final resolution of the pending dues is expected to support improved telecom infrastructure and service delivery in Odisha.