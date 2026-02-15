Centre asks Odisha to revise Satkosia eco-sensitive zone plan to strengthen tiger corridor protection

Advertisement

The Centre has asked the Odisha government to revise its proposed eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) plan for the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, highlighting gaps in buffer zone coverage and conservation planning for key wildlife corridors.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directed the state forest department to rework and resubmit the proposal after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) flagged shortcomings in the current draft, according to The New Indian Express.

The NTCA noted that the proposed ESZ boundary does not fully align with conservation norms, particularly regarding the inclusion of buffer areas surrounding the tiger reserve. As per national guidelines, the entire buffer zone should ideally be part of the eco-sensitive zone, with a minimum one-kilometre protective cushion from the core tiger habitat wherever buffer areas are fragmented or absent. However, parts of the northern, western, and eastern buffer zones have been excluded from the current proposal.

Advertisement

The Wildlife Institute of India also raised concerns about the lack of adequate conservation planning for the Similipal-Satkosia wildlife corridor, which plays a crucial role in ensuring tiger movement and maintaining genetic diversity. Experts noted that the corridor has gained importance due to the recovery of tiger populations in Similipal and improved prey availability in Satkosia following relocation of human settlements.

The Centre has asked Odisha to incorporate these recommendations and submit a revised plan to facilitate the formal notification of the eco-sensitive zone. Eco-sensitive zones serve as buffer areas around protected forests and reserves, helping regulate development and human activities to minimise ecological impact.

The directive reflects the Centre’s emphasis on strengthening tiger conservation and ensuring scientific planning of eco-sensitive zones. By revising the Satkosia ESZ to include full buffer coverage and corridor protection, authorities aim to support long-term wildlife conservation and improve habitat connectivity between key tiger reserves in Odisha.