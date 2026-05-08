Canada to Partner with Odisha in Mining and Green Energy; High Commissioner Christopher Cooter Meets Deputy CM

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Christopher Cooter, the Canadian High Commissioner to India, visited Lok Seva Bhawan with his wife for a courtesy meeting with Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. The conversation zeroed in on strengthening trade, mining, renewable energy, and tech ties between Canada and Odisha. A few big names were in the room, like Vishal Kumar Dev, the Additional Chief Secretary for Energy, and Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Principal Secretary for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change.

During the talks, Singh Deo showcased Odisha’s leadership in minerals, pointing out that the state holds almost 92% of India’s chromite and has rich deposits of rare earth minerals along its coast. He talked up Odisha’s reputation as an “Achiever” state in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, opening the door for tons of opportunities in FDI—especially in mining, mineral processing, and industries adding value.

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Clean energy stole the spotlight for a while. Singh Deo told the Canadian delegation that two out of India’s three planned Green Hydrogen Hubs are coming to Odisha, at Paradip and Gopalpur. The Canadian team showed interest, hoping to jump into these green energy projects and eyeing investments in the automobile sector and sustainable industrial innovation.

They additionally discussed about teaming up on agri-exports and digital economy ventures. Singh Deo walked the High Commissioner through Odisha’s vibrant culture and agricultural changes, making it clear the state aims for inclusive growth. The meeting wrapped up with both sides agreeing to keep the conversation going and turn these ideas—especially around mining and green tech—into solid investment partnerships.