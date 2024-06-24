Bridge in Malkangiri that would connect 4 States, yet to be completed, watch

Malkangiri: The Poteru Bridge in Girikanpalli of Malkangiri district in Odisha is yet to be completed. Started in 2021, though the bridge work was supposed to be finished nine months ago, the task is yet be accomplished.

Once completed, the bridge will connect four States, Odisha-Andhra-Chhattisgarh-Telangana.

It has been alleged that the bridge work has not been finished yet due to the negligence of the Construction Company and officers of the concerned department.

In absence of the bridge, as usual, people are crossing the river in boats in dangerous conditions.

On the other hand, there is a risk of water inundation in the village during rainy days as hundreds of trucks of sand are being looted from the river. Here is a ground zero report.

The construction of this bridge has been going on since 2021. The bridge is being built over the Poteru River in Girikanpalli, Malkangari district.

On completion of the construction of this bridge on the Ranchi-Vijaywada corridor, communication between Odisha, Andhra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will be established. But as the construction is not completed, the people on the other side of the river are crossing the river risking their lives.

People are crossing the river with their vehicles in desi boats. Why is the construction not completed? This question is now bothering the locals.

Reportedly, Sheikh Zakhir Hussain from Sukuma area of Chhattisgarh started the construction of this bridge at a cost of Rs 8 crore 3 lakh in September 2021.

In September 2023, Sheikh Zakhir Hussain signed an agreement with the state government regarding completion of the bridge. But though 9 months have passed but the bridge is not ready yet. Due to the negligence of the departmental officials and the biased work of the construction company, the construction work of the Bridge is suspended in halfway, alleged the locals.

Reportedly, there is illegal sand mining from this river. The illegal sand lifting is going on from the Somnath Ghat of Girkanpalli under Manamkonda Revenue Circle of Kalimela Tehsil. In order to lift sand from the river, 15 feet high embankment has been cut at 4 places for movement of the JCB, Proclain machine and tractors.

Illegal sand lifting is going on day and night in hundreds of tractors. Mafias carrying out this illegal lifting after threatening the villagers. The state government is losing huge revenue while the mafias are enjoying the huge benefit.

And at this juncture the silence of the Mining department has raised many questions.

If the smuggling of sand is not stopped, Poteru River will inundate into the village. In 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011 villages like Padganpalli, MP V-57, Premaguda, Unjaguda, Murubanpalli, Valampalli and Garukhpalli were flooded.

The 2006 flood was devastating for many farmers of this district. Hundreds of hectares of farmland were filled with sand. Many farmers suffered huge loss. Dhana Bhukhia, Samnath Dharavat, Sakru Jharabula, Madiri Ratnaya, Runja yakab, Nagesh Khara, Samson Nagul, Beti Ganga, Kora Bitchem, Chinam Papular, Tentu Jivaratnam, Sarbanpalli Bhaskar, Babulal Dharabat lost their land in this flood. But because the administration is not paying attention to the demands of the people, public discontent is increasing.

Report: M. Amaresh Kumar, Kalimela

Watch the video here: