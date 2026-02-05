Boy becomes girl, Sameer turns in to Sameera, watch

Advertisement

Sameera Nayak, formerly known as Sameer, has become an inspiration in Odisha’s art community. Born in a middle-class family in Ganjam district, Sameera always felt a strong connection to her feminine side. After years of suppressing her true identity, she underwent gender reassignment surgery in November 2025 and is now pursuing her passion for art as a guest lecturer at Khallikote Government College of Arts & Crafts.

Sameera’s journey hasn’t been easy. She faced resistance from her family, who feared social stigma, but she persevered. Her determination paid off, and she’s now an accomplished artist and educator, breaking barriers for the transgender community in Odisha.

“Even if you are transgender, if you have education, no one can take away your right to live freely in society,” Sameera said, inspiring others to follow their dreams.

Sameer Bhai became Sameera Madam. Sameer Nayak in the Khallikote area of ​​Ganjam district, is now a guest lecturer at the Khallikote Fine Art College.

Sameer was born a boy, and the qualities of a girl were abundant in her. After suppressing her for many years, she finally underwent an expensive surgery to change her gender. And from a boy, she became a girl.

Sameer Nayak was born in a middle-class family in the Khallikote area of ​​Ganjam district. While Sameer was born a boy, he had more qualities of a woman. With age, his behavior and mind also changed from that of a boy to that of a girl.

After passing the 10th standard in Khallikote, he passed the Plus Two from R.C.M. College. After that, she enrolled in the Government College of Arts and Crafts in Khallikote. Sameer studied art for four years. During this time, she expressed her desire to bring out the girlish qualities in her.

During her graduation, she talked to her family members to introduce herself as a girl. But her family members, fearing the social stigma, did not give her a satisfactory answer. After that, she went out of Odisha in 2024 for her hormone therapy and gender reassignment. After that, she underwent surgery in November 2025 and returned to Khallikote.

Advertisement

For the past 6 months, she has been appointed as a guest lecturer at the college where she studied at the Government College of Arts and Crafts. Although her body is not completely healed, she is continuing her job.

She has expressed her reaction that she is happy after fulfilling her long-standing dream. Even if you are transgender, if you have education, no one can take away your right to live freely in society, said Sameera

Sameera has been interested in art since childhood and has graduated after studying art for four years. During her studies, the students of the college used to call her Sameer Bhai. But now Sameer Bhai has become Sameera Madam. Although Sameer Bhai was a boy and wore pants while studying, his behavior, including his pronunciation, was that of a girl.

Earlier, Sameer only had the mind of a girl, but now she has undergone surgery and become a full girl. The students of the college have expressed their happiness over her such a change.

Sameera has great knowledge about art. Her teaching style is very good and all the faculty members are supporting her, the college professor said.

Samira is the first transgender woman painter in Odisha and hopes to do a lot in the field of painting.

Watch the video here: