Boudh weaver creates stunning saree featuring entire English alphabet, watch

Kantamal: A weaver from Boudh district in Odisha has created a stunning saree featuring the entire English alphabet from A to Z, woven using threads in the traditional ‘Baandha’ art, famous in the Boudh area. The saree has gained fame in India and abroad.

Meet Surubabu Meher, a weaver from Baudiapada village in Baunsuni, Boudh district, has created this unique saree with letters of the English alphabet and pictures of animals and birds, along with their names. The saree has 27 boxes, each containing an alphabet, and a tree in the remaining space, conveying a ‘save forest’ message.

With 35 years of experience in weaving, Surubabu Meher is known for innovating new designs. He is currently working on another new design. His family members have expressed happiness over his success.

