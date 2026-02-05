Black Swan Summit 2026 Opens in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Targets Global Digital Growth and Employment Expansion

Advertisement

The Black Swan Summit India 2026 opened in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, marking a significant milestone as India hosts the globally recognised technology and finance summit for the first time. The two day event is expected to strengthen Odisha’s digital innovation ecosystem, boost financial technology development and enhance international investment partnerships.

Organised by the Odisha government under the BharatNetra initiative in collaboration with the Singapore based Global Finance and Technology Network, the summit has drawn participation from policymakers, industry leaders, global financial institutions, technology companies, startups, investors and academic experts. Officials stated that the event aims to build strategic global collaborations that can support India’s next phase of technology driven economic development.

The summit has witnessed participation from more than 1,700 delegates representing nearly 24 countries along with around 100 global speakers. The large scale international participation highlights Odisha’s growing recognition in the global technology and financial ecosystem and is expected to strengthen the state’s engagement with global innovation networks.

Deliberations at the summit are focused on emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, InsurTech and digital financial infrastructure. Experts and industry stakeholders are discussing the role of advanced digital technologies in strengthening financial inclusion, improving service delivery and enhancing economic productivity. The discussions are also examining policy frameworks and regulatory strategies required to support the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence and digital financial solutions.

Government representatives indicated that one of the key objectives of the summit is to create global employment opportunities and attract technology driven investment to Odisha. Industry interactions and partnerships being explored during the event are expected to facilitate the establishment of Global Capability Centres and encourage the expansion of technology based enterprises in the state. The initiative is also intended to align skill development programmes with evolving industry requirements to improve youth employability.

The summit is being viewed as part of Odisha’s broader strategy to promote technology driven governance and accelerate digital economic transformation. By hosting an international platform focused on emerging financial technologies, the state is seeking to attract long term investment, strengthen its digital economy framework and position itself as a major destination for innovation and technology led growth.

With strong global participation, extensive industry level deliberations and a clear focus on employment generation, the summit is expected to contribute to Odisha’s efforts to build a sustainable, innovation driven economic ecosystem while reinforcing its role in India’s expanding technology led growth trajectory.