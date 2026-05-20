Bhubaneswar to Get New ESIC Medical College & Hospital Following Landmark MoU

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The state’s Labour and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Department signed an MoU with the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Government of India. Together, they’ve agreed to set up a modern ESIC Medical College and Hospital at Andharua in Bhubaneswar.

The plan is in two phases. First, classes and hospital work will start right away, even before the permanent campus at Andharua is built. To get things moving, the Labour Department handed over the existing ESIC Hospital at Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar to ESIC at the central level.

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The current 100-bed ESIC Hospital at Chandrasekharpur will be expanded to 220 beds. Once that’s done, the hospital will serve ESIC beneficiaries all over Odisha, offering a range of services, advanced dialysis, and super-specialty treatments.

The signing itself happened at Kharavel Bhavan, in a fifth-floor conference room packed with senior officials. Chithra Arumugam, Additional Chief Secretary of the Labour and ESI Department, along with other top state and central officials, called it a major milestone for healthcare in Odisha.

Both sides had their key people signing the deal. For Odisha, there was Additional Secretary Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, ESIC Scheme Director Madhumita Nayak, Joint Director Dr. Suryanarayan Padhi, and Dr. Amiya Kumar Samal, Superintendent of the Chandrasekharpur ESIC Hospital. From the central ESIC, the signatories were East Zone Medical Commissioner Dr. Rachita Biswas, Bhubaneswar Regional Director Rudradeep Dutta, State Medical Officer Dr. Abha Tirkey, and Executive Engineer (In-charge) Sandeep Goel.