Bhaunri Jatra to be held in Srimandir, Rath wheel construction ends

Features
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhaunri Jatra

Puri: Bhaunri Jatra to be held today at Srimandir in Puri on Wednesday. The rath wheel and axel construction shall end today, said reports. The cycle of turning of three chariots will be completed in the shrine.

After the morning Arati, the sevayats from the temple will get the ‘Agyanmala’ (permission) of lord Jagannath and his siblings and will push the wheel and axel to the rath construction area, ‘ratah khala’ After the completion of today’s ‘Akha Chaka’ assembling ritual, the other works of chariot construction will begin. As of Tuesday, three chariots and 18 wheels had been completed. And six of them were connected or assembled.

On the other hand, today is the final day of Mahaprabhu’s Chandan Jatra. Jagannath and his siblings representative idols of Bhudevi, Sridevi, Ramakrishna and Madanmohan will perform 21 laps of water sports in the Narendra pond and the Bhaunri Jatra. Today at around 4 pm in a huge procession, Lord Jagannath will leave the temple in a palanquin (bimana) and go to Narendra pond. Extensive security arrangements have been made by the police administration in view of the large gathering of devotees.

Also Read: Birth Rituals Of Lord Nrusingha Observed Today At Puri Srimandira

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9152 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.