Basunga paata for Rath Yatra delivered in Puri

Puri: Basunga paata was delivered in Puri on Monday for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. Three quintals of Basunga pata was brought from Nuapatana’s Tigiria area. The clothes were handed over to the administrative officers at the office of the Srimandira.

As per reports, much earlier the Srimandira administration had placed order for a certain quantity of Basunga pata to tussar silk traders of Nuapatna.

And to choose and finalise the sample of the pata the Badagrahi servitors had been given responsibility. After getting satisfied about the quality of the pata, the order had been placed.