Bargarh: Students recreate ‘Nuakhai Haat’ in school premises

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Bargarh: As western Odisha gears up to celebrate Nuakhai, a unique marketplace has come alive—not in a village square or a traditional bazaar, but inside a School.

Ahead of the festival on September 15, students have recreated a ‘Nuakhai Haat’, bringing the sights, sounds and spirit of the traditional market into their school environment. Stalls are filled with a colourful array of vegetables, leaves, newly harvested paddy and other items traditionally used during Nuakhai.

What makes the initiative special is that the students themselves have taken on the role of sellers, while visitors step in as customers. The activity gives them a hands-on understanding of how a marketplace functions—from displaying goods and interacting with customers to buying and selling.

More than just a festive activity, the haat has become a living classroom where children are learning about their culture, local traditions and everyday economic activities through experience.

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Speaking about the initiative, Krishna Vikas Group Chairman Dasari Murali Krishna said the Nuakhai Haat was organised to familiarise students with the functioning of a traditional marketplace while giving them an opportunity to learn through practical experience, in keeping with the spirit of the New Education Policy.

In an era where traditional practices are increasingly becoming distant from classrooms, the initiative offers a refreshing blend of culture, community and experiential learning.

This Nuakhai, the students are not merely celebrating the harvest—they are learning to understand and value the traditions that surround it.