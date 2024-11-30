Barakanya waterfall in Nayagarh district full of natural beauty, watch

Nayagarh: The Barakanya waterfall in Nayagarh district of Odisha is a symphony of nature. There are four small and large waterfalls here to attract the tourists. This is also an ideal picnic spot.

The green forests and the sound of the waterfalls attract the tourists. The calm atmosphere gives the mind unending peace and satisfaction.

Have you ever visited the Barkanya waterfall? Seeing its natural beauty, you will be amazed. However, due to lack of publicity, such a beautiful tourist destination has remained neglected and away from the limelight.

Why the name Barakanya

There is an interesting legend behind name of the waterfall. It is heard that a young tribal couple from Banapur area of ​​Khurda district were going on this way to get married.

According to the local tradition, they should worship at the temple of Goddess Kankhai here. Yet they did not worship the Thakurani. Hence, due to the anger of the Goddess, everyone in that place turned into stones. And thus the place was named Barakanya after the couple.

In and around

Nayagarh district is surrounded with hills and fountains. Tourist enjoy bathing in the waterfalls in the water of the spring.

The waterfall that comes out of the mountain peak flows through four places. The sound of the fountain amidst the dense forest and green flora attracts tourists.

How to reach

Nihalprasad village is in Odgaon block of Banthpur panchayat in Nayagarh district. The Barakanya waterfall is near this village. To visit the waterfall, reach the canal chowk on the Nayagarh Odagan road. From there, pass through the Budha Budhiani dam to reach Nihalprasad village. Barakanya waterfall is near this village.

The distance from Nayagarh town to Barakanya waterfall is 33 kilometers. The Forest Department has invested Rs. 4 crore 40 lakh for the development of Barakanya waterfall.

Shortcomings

A dirt road has been built from the Nihalprasad village to the waterfall. The cottage is also in a dilapidated condition. There are steps up to the middle of the hill. Tourists climb the hill on the dirt road. However, there is no lighting system here. Road work is underway near the Budha Budhiani Dam. The local administration and the government must take steps to improve the communication system further.

If Barakanya waterfall becomes popular, the number of tourists will increase. With it, the income of the local people will increase. And the government can also earn revenue, said the villagers.

Watch the video here: