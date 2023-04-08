Balasore: Accompanied by pet dog, youth travels across India on foot: Watch

Balasore: Accompanied by a pet dog, a youth is travelling across India on foot. Astonishingly, his pet dog is also making this tough tour along with her master. He was recently seen in Balasore of Odisha when the Kalinga TV Digital team talked to him.

Meet Yeti Goutam from Noida who has set out on an all-India tracking tour. And his companion on this tough tour is his pet dog named Butter. According to the youth, the dog’s name is Butter because it is as soft as butter. Besides, the dog mixes up with everybody and does not think of any human as a foe. The youth says that wherever Butter goes he wins the hearts of people in lieu of its mixing nature and entertaining gestures.

The youth was seen walking on the roadside in Balaosre along with his dog. He has a backpack on his shoulder. Sometimes he is taking out a flute from the backpack and plays a melodious tune while the people around him are enjoying it. He is talking to people with pleasure and answers all their queries. And importantly, he has always worn a smile on his face. People, who are witnessing him all praise him.

Yeti Goutam has so far completed 157 days of tracking tour. His tour on foot will take another year to complete. He will travel to the four dhams (4 dham of Hindu mythology spread in the four corners of India, Puri in the East, Rameswaram in the South, Dwarka in the West and Badrinath in the North) and 12 Jyotirlingas during this tour. So, the dog will also accompany him on this tough tour of 4 dhams and 12 Jyotirlingas.

According to the youth, it is needed to walk on foot to really know and get the feel of different places, cultures, traditions and many more. By travelling in some other mode this thing can’t be done perfectly. Besides, people from abroad have come and taken feel and experience from different corners of our country, while we are lacking. All this made him set out on this tour that he wants to do on foot.

“Now I am young and strong, I can take up tough tasks now. Can I do it when I will be old?” the youth asked.

“I am doing it to get peace,” he said. Asked whether he wants to give any message the youth said, “No. I am not doing this to give any message to society; rather I am doing it to get peace and satisfaction. And now I am in the process of gaining experience. Once I will complete the tour then only I can come out with a conclusion and share a message but not now.”