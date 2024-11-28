Balasore: 4 months ahead of exams, BEO orders to issue TC to all students

Balasore: With only 4 months left for the annual exams, the Block Education Officer (BEO) has reportedly ordered the only teacher of a school to issue Transfer Certificates (TC) to all the students. The incident has been reported from Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, this urgent order has been served because the said only teacher is going to retire on 30th of this month. And hence, the Education Department has ordered to give TC to the students so that they can be admitted in any other nearby schools.

There were two teachers in the school. A teacher had retired earlier and now the only teacher of the school will retire on 30th. Then, there will be no teacher in the school left. And hence the students, teachers and villagers are worried that the school will be closed for ever. This incident has taken place in the Surendra Nath Samal UP School in Pegarpada village under Basta Block of Balasore district.

As per reports, recently the education department has issued a letter to the school in which it has been instructed that all the students be issued transfer certificates before 30th of this month, before the teacher’s retirement, so that they would be admitted to other schools.

Since the school is going to be closed before the exams, the future of 35 students of this school has been pushed to darkness. And hence the students and parents are worried.

The school was established in 1990. Apart from Pegarpada, children from 4 surrounding villages also study in this school. There were two teachers in the school. Two years ago, one teacher retired, and on November 30, another teacher will also retire.

This is a bulk grant school. Reportedly, there has been an earlier instruction from the education department that further, no teacher will be appointed here, which will result in the complete closure of the school.

Therefore, the block education officer has instructed through a letter to send all the students studying here before 30th November to other school.

With only 4 months left for the annual examination, students and parents are worried about what to do and how to prepare for the examination. So they have demanded that new teachers should be appointed and the school should not be closed.

Once this school is closed, the students will have to go to the nearby school in the Bharda Panchayat which is 5 kilometres away from this school. Since National Highway No. 60 is on the way, the parents are afraid to leave these small children keeping in view their safety.

Therefore, keeping the future of the children in mind, the parents have met Balasore Collector and submitted a complaint to appoint new teachers instead of closing the school.

Asked about this, Basta Block Education Officer said that as per the rules, a letter has been sent to the said school directing them to admit the students in a nearby school as per their choice.