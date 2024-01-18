Balasore: 10 year old Ayushi shines in acting, singing and dance, watch

Balasore: 10 year old Ayushi has won heart of many people for her talent as an actor, singer and dancer. Besides, she has also showcased her talent on the ramp as a model. And for her talent, she has been awarded in many platforms.

Ayushi is an avid artist, a versatile dancer and a meritorious student. She is a class V student at the Modern Public School. She is the daughter of Sarita Mohanty and late Nani Gopal Patra of Gabagan area of Balasore district in Odisha. Her father passed away during the period of Covid pandemic. However, her mother though disheartened for a while, later made all the efforts to groom her daughter as an artist.

At an age of merely 2 and half years Ayushi started taking part in competitions. So far not only in the school, but she has been awarded in many big competitions. She has acted in the role of Draupadi, Jhansi queen.

She was interested for singing etc, since childhood. Accordingly, her father made all arrangement for her training. However, during Covid pandemic he passed away. Moreover, Ayushi’s aunty was the one who was providing her trainnning on singing, acting etc. Unfortunately, she also passed away during Covid pandemic.

After losing husband and sister, Ayushi’s mother got disheartened. She remained in sorrow for about six months. But later, to make the dream of her husband a reality, she prepared herself. She moved to her father’s place Angaragadia along with her daughter and took up the struggle of life. Ayushi again was admitted to the schools where she would get training on singing, acting, dance etc. And now, she has been awarded for her talent.

Watch the video here: