Atishi Marlena Singh: Education, husband, family & other details

New Delhi: Atishi Marlena Singh will be the third woman Chief Minister of the Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Delhi CM today. Earlier today, he had told that his successor will be 43-year-old Atishi Marlena as the new Delhi Chief Minister. Let us know more about Atishi Marlena from her education to husband, family and other details.

Atishi Marlena’s education

Atishi Marlena has an impressive educational background. She completed Bachelor’s degree in History from the St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. Later, she did her Master’s degree in History from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. And then she also completed her Master’s degree in Education from the Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Atishi’s husband

Atishi Marlena’s husband Praveen Singh is an educationist and researcher who has worked with various organizations for many years. Atishi and Praveen met each other back in 2007 while they were reportedly working on a project in Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, their shared passion for social work sparked a romance that eventually led to marriage.

Atishi’s husband Praveen has an impressive educational background, with degrees from IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.

Atishi Marlena’s family:

Atishi’s father Vijay Singh is a retired Indian Administrative Service officer. Her mother Tripta Wahi is a social activist and author. She is married to Praveen Singh and they have no children and this is reportedly by choice as she is emphasizing her focus on public service.

Atishi’s family’s alleged link with terrorist Afzal Guru’s execution

There is also a recent controversy regarding Atishi’s family. Earlier today Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticized AAP’s decision to appoint Atishi as Delhi’s Chief Minister as she alleged that Atishi’s parents had worked hard to prevent terrorist Afzal Guru’s execution. According to Maliwal Atishi’s parents had written mercy petitions to the President of India, seeking to prevent Afzal Guru’s execution.