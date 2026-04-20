Asit Tripathy Elected President of Odisha Steel Producers Association (OSPA)

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Asit Tripathy, the retired IAS officer and ex-Chief Secretary of Odisha, is now the new President of the Odisha Steel Producers Association (OSPA). With his deep experience in administration, Tripathy is expected to bring a new direction to the advocacy group that represents one of the region’s most important industries.

At the association’s latest general body meeting, Tripathy officially took on his new role. Alongside him, Brahmananda Mishra—a well-known name in Odisha’s business circles—stepped in as Executive President. The team also added several Vice Presidents: Subodh Pandey, M.D. Sahoo, Pankaj Satija, and S.S. Mohanty. Each brings their own expertise, making for a strong and varied leadership lineup.

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The changes didn’t stop there. Manish Kharbanda is now Secretary, and Girdhari Lal Sharma has taken over as Treasurer. The idea behind all these appointments is to give OSPA a stronger voice in dealing with the government and help navigate the complex rules that shape Odisha’s steel sector—currently a leading producer in India.

With this new council, OSPA wants to tackle the day-to-day and big-picture challenges local steel producers face, especially logistical headaches and shifting policies. The group hopes Tripathy’s know-how in governance and planning will smooth out partnerships with the government and keep Odisha’s steel industry both competitive and on track for steady, sustainable growth.