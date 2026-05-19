Ancient Chola copper plates return to India after a century

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A rare set of 11th-century Chola copper plates has finally returned to India after remaining outside the country for more than 100 years, bringing renewed attention to one of South India’s most powerful dynasties.

The copper plates, believed to belong to the Chola period, are considered historically important because they contain detailed inscriptions about administration, land grants, temple donations, trade activities, and royal orders from that era. Historians say such inscriptions help researchers understand how kingdoms functioned centuries ago and offer valuable insight into India’s political, cultural, and economic history.

The Chola Empire, which ruled large parts of southern India between the 9th and 13th centuries, was known for its temple architecture, strong naval power, and trade links with Southeast Asian countries. Experts believe these copper plates also reflect the maritime strength and global influence of the dynasty during its peak.

According to reports, the artefacts had reportedly left India during the colonial period and eventually became part of overseas collections. Over time, many such historical objects were either smuggled, illegally sold, or taken abroad during foreign rule, making it difficult for India to trace them later.

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Officials said the copper plates were returned to India by the Government of the Netherlands after diplomatic discussions and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The handover took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, where he thanked Dutch authorities for helping bring back an important part of India’s heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the return as a proud and emotional moment for the country and especially for Tamil heritage.

Historians and cultural experts have welcomed the move, saying the return of such artefacts is not just about bringing objects back home, but also about reconnecting future generations with India’s ancient history and identity.

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