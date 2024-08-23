WATCH: Ananya Panda from Odisha reaches final round of Femina Miss India beauty pagent

Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Ananya Panda has reached the final stage of Femina Miss India said reports on Friday. She has qualified for the final round in Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that, Ananya works in a software company in Bangalore and is a native of Cuttack. Her father Siddharth Panda, a retired naval commander and her mother Anju Panda also live in Cuttack.

Inspired by her mother, Ananya Panda is progressing in the modeling world. After completing her schooling at DPS, Ananya graduated from Fergusson College with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. After that she studied from Delhi School of Economics.

The first audition of Femina Miss India for Eastern States was held on August 8 in Kolkata. Ananya was among the top five. Similarly, she became Miss India Odisha in the second audition held in Mumbai on August 14. That further means that Ananya became the state topper. Now her next goal is to win the Miss India title, for this she is preparing with complete dedication.

WATCH WAHT SHE HAS TO SAY ABOUT HER ACHIEVEMENT:

