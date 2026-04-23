Anant Ambani’s Rs 10 Crore Jacob & Co. “Shiva” Watch: 658 Parts & 300 Diamonds

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Anant Ambani is back in the spotlight among watch enthusiasts, this time with a timepiece that’s both an engineering wonder and a spiritual statement. At a recent event, he wore a custom Jacob & Co. Opera Godfather Baguette “Shiva”—a watch that doesn’t just show off wealth, but weaves in deep personal meaning. Priced around Rs 10 to 12 crore ($1.5 to 2 million), this unique piece is another jewel in Ambani’s already famous watch collection.

The “Shiva” is packed with intricate mechanics—there are 658 parts working together inside. Right at the center, you spot a tiny, hand-crafted Lord Shiva in a meditative pose, built into a hypnotic triple-axis tourbillon. This fancy bit of engineering constantly spins, making the watch more accurate by balancing out gravity. The dial also brings in a spiritual touch with the sacred “Om” symbol, tying the whole thing back to a sense of calm and divinity.

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But the watch isn’t just about mechanics either. It’s a full-blown piece of high jewelry. The case is made from 18K rose gold, covered in more than 300 baguette-cut diamonds. The dial and its surroundings shine with even more gems, with over 1,000 diamonds set across the whole watch. All that sparkle frames the animated show happening under the domed sapphire crystal.

The real showstopper, though, is the “musical” feature. Borrowed from Jacob & Co.’s Opera series, the watch has a built-in music box—with two tiny cylinders and matching combs—that plays a signature tune at the press of a button. So the watch isn’t just about looks and gearwork; it’s a moving piece of art that literally plays music. Combine Swiss watchmaking, a mountain of diamonds, and some deep cultural references, and you get something that stands out.