An interview with legendary Odia singer Subhash Dash

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By – Rebika Priyadarshini

‘I bathe with music, I consume music and I sleep with music’: Subhash Dash

Some voices are heard, appreciated and eventually forgotten. But there are some voices that become a part of a people’s memory. Legendary singer Subhash Dash from Odisha is one such voice — a singer whose melodies have travelled across generations and whose contribution to Odia music has left an enduring mark.

With over 145 Odia films and around 3,000 albums to his credit, he has spent decades enriching Odisha’s musical landscape. His journey refuses to fit into a single genre. From devotional melodies that echo the faith of Odisha to the popular numbers of Ollywood, from lending his voice as a playback singer to shaping melodies as a music director, he has explored music in every direction.

Early Life and Education

Long before his voice became familiar to generations of Odia listeners, there was a young boy discovering music and slowly finding his place in it.

Born on 19th May 1954 at Chandbali in Bhadrak district, Odisha, his interest in music became evident at a tender age when he started winning prizes in various competitions in school and later in college.

He spent his early years in Chandbali, where he completed his primary schooling at Gouduni Pokhari Primary School and ME School, upper primary education at Hare Krushna Ray UP School, and high school education at Dakha High School, Chandbali. He later pursued higher education at Ravenshaw University, Cuttack and completed his graduation in Botany Honours with distinction.

His educational journey was marked by several different possibilities. After graduation, he pursued legal studies at Madhusudan Law College, Cuttack. He also appeared for the Marine Engineering entrance examination and emerged as the National Topper. Despite this remarkable achievement, financial difficulties prevented him from joining the course.

He also appeared for the medical entrance examination and once again demonstrated his academic brilliance. Yet, circumstances shaped the course of his life differently. These experiences took him away from the careers he had initially considered but eventually became part of the journey that led him towards music and Ollywood.

The Musical Journey

In the early stages, he could not find anyone from whom he could formally learn music. It was violinist Guru Sunakar Sahoo of All India Radio who recognised his potential and advised him to learn music seriously. This encouragement became an important turning point in his life.

In an Amateur Group Music Competition organised by All India Radio, he secured the first position. Impressed by his performance, his recording was subsequently sent to Delhi for a national-level competition where he secured the second position.

It was during this competition in Delhi that he met legendary singer Suresh Wadkar. The two developed a friendship, and Wadkar later became an important figure in his musical journey.

While struggling to establish himself, he continued to seek guidance from various gurus. His first guru was his uncle, Sri Paramananda Dash from Bhadrak. While pursuing higher studies in Bhadrak, he learnt from Muralidhar Giri, and when he returned to Cuttack, he learnt from Pandit Deepak Basu and subsequently from J. V. S. Rao.

Music, however, was not the only field in which he excelled. At one point, he joined the Agriculture Department as a Senior Assistant but left the position after three years. His decision reflected his keen interest and dedication to music. From then on, he made music the central pursuit of his life.

His career also took him beyond India to places like Thailand and Myanmar, and later to America and London, where he performed for several non-resident Odia associations.

The most remarkable aspect of his life is that he continued to learn throughout his career. He believed that there was something to learn from every guru and every experience. His keen interest in learning, combined with his determination and versatility, helped shape the singer he eventually became.

For him, music is not merely a profession but a way of life. As he says, _“I bathe with music, I consume music and I sleep with music.”_ The statement captures the depth of his connection with music — it is present in every part of his everyday life.

The Other Side

His talents were not limited to academics and music. He was also an enthusiastic sportsman and excelled in football, volleyball and cricket.

Cherished Memories

While recording for the film ‘Sati Anasuya’, he was anxious as his co-singer was the popular Vani Jairam. But instead of letting him feel intimidated, Jairam encouraged him to sing. Her words and reassuring presence helped him overcome his hesitation — it became a lesson in confidence that he carried with him.

Another unforgettable experience came during a recording session with celebrated Hindi film sound recordist D. O. Bhansali. He told him, “Have you ever stitched a coat with a tailor? Stand straight the way he asks you to stand for the measurements. Sing from your heart and everything else will fall into place.” Those simple words stayed with him throughout his career.

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In the Company of Greats

He later sang alongside renowned artists such as Anuradha Paudwal and Anupama Deshpande in Mumbai. He also had several collaborations with artists from Odisha like the great Balakrushna Das, besides Ira Mohanty, Geeta Das and Lopita Mishra.

Popular Creations

_Popular Jagannath Bhajans:_

‘Sri Jagannath Sahasranama’ – A meditative recitation celebrating the countless names and glory of Lord Jagannath.

‘Lagena Bhala Tumari Bina’ – A soulful expression of longing for the divine presence.

‘Aasithili Kalia’ – A deep personal expression of a devotee’s longing to behold Lord Jagannath.

‘Tulasi Tulasi Base’ – Where devotion finds its voice in the timeless presence of Jagannath.

‘Jeun Hata Karuthae Papa’ – A heartfelt bhajan reflecting on human karma and divine forgiveness.

_Popular Film Tracks and Modern Songs:_

‘Samayara Chaka’ from ‘Daiba Daudi’ – The song that brought his voice wider recognition and marked an important turn in his playback journey.

‘Nai Kule Mo Ghara’ from ‘Babu Parsuram’ – Remembered for its warmth and emotional appeal.

‘Chhota Mora Gaan Ti’ – A nostalgic ode to village life, carrying the simplicity and warmth of Odisha’s cultural landscape.

Across Languages, Across Platforms

A significant milestone came with Prashanta Nanda’s ‘Jaa Devi Sarva Bhuteshu’, where he sang under the music direction of Ravindra Jain. His performance impressed the team and opened the door to opportunities in Bengali music. He has also sung in more than twelve languages across India. When asked about the two figures who hold a special place in his musical journey, he says:’Ravindra Jain is like God to me and Prashanta Nanda is my godfather.’

He also lent his voice to Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, singing ‘Purna Yahan Ke Kar Sab Kaam, Raja Ram Chale Nij Dham’ in the last volume of the epic. Later, he sang four songs for the ‘Shree Krishna’ TV serial, adding another dimension to an already diverse career.

Among his enduring contributions is ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ recorded with Tripti Das. The song is still played in the Odisha Assembly and is received with deep respect, with people standing in honour of it.

Moments of Honour

One of the most distinctive moments of recognition in his career came through ‘Vaishnava Jana to’, Mahatma Gandhi’s beloved bhajan. Singers from different parts of India gave their voices for the composition and Subhash Dash represented Odisha. The rendition brought him national attention, and he was among the selected singers invited to New Delhi for a felicitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has been awarded the Odisha State Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer twice — for ‘Daiba Daudi’ in 1990 and ‘Mana Rahigala Tumari Thare’ in 1999.

He has also been felicitated at major cultural gatherings like Adivasi Mela and Balijatra, as well as by several prominent associations across Odisha.