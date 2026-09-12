Ama Saathi WhatsApp Chatbot Gets 14 Odisha Police Services

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has added 14 citizen-facing services to the state government’s ‘Ama Saathi’ WhatsApp chatbot, giving people a digital route to access several police-related services and submit applications from their phones.

The expanded facility covers services that would otherwise require citizens to approach police offices. Users can now apply for character certificates and seek verification for employees, tenants, paying guests and domestic help through WhatsApp.

The platform also provides facilities for senior citizen registration, reporting lost property or documents, and registering or sharing information about missing persons.

For other police-related requirements, citizens can register complaints, obtain No Objection Certificates for loudspeaker use and seek permissions for programmes, exhibitions, demonstrations and strikes. The system also offers access to FIR and final-form copies in cases involving road accidents, stolen vehicles and theft.

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Using the service requires users to save 9437292000, the official ‘Ama Saathi’ WhatsApp number, and send a “Hi” message. After selecting a preferred language, users can choose the relevant service and provide the required information and documents.

The system generates a reference or application number once the request is forwarded to the appropriate police office or authority. This allows applicants to track the progress of their requests instead of having to make repeated enquiries.

The police services were formally launched by DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra at the DGP Camp Office in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The initiative builds on the wider ‘Ama Saathi’ digital service launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on December 25, 2025, on Good Governance Day. The platform was introduced to make government services more accessible through digital channels.

The latest integration has been developed jointly by the Odisha government’s Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI), the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Odisha Police and Meta India (WhatsApp).