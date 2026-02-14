All about Valentine’s Day 2026, Get to know how to celebrate

Advertisement

Happy Valentine’s Day 2026, this year Valentines is being celebrated on Saturday which is 14th of February. This day is all about love, care, affection and emotional connection. Valentine’s Day is not just observed in our country but is observed globally.

Lovers give each other gifts, surprises, go on dates, moreover lovers paint the town red, with coffee-dates, roses, balloons and long drives. But you will be shocked to know that the first Valentine’s day was not at all a bed of rose. It was in fact filled with thorns in the shape of a tragic execution of St. Valentine.

Long back in the third century in Rome, Saint Valentine, a Christian priest lived. He was known for his generosity and affection for people. He was believed to have secretly solemnized the marriage of young soldiers, much to the chagrin of Emperor Claudius II’s ban against it. The emperor then announced to execute the Saint for going against his sentence. As a result, he was imprisoned and executed on February 14. Before dying on February 14, the Saint had written a letter and signed it, “From your Valentine”. He had healed the emperor’s daughter and in the meanwhile fallen in love with her. The letter he wrote was reportedly addressed to her.

Today is the right to ask your loved one to be with you forever. The day is all about love and happiness. It reminds us to celebrate love in all forms, may it be with our parents, family or partner.

Here are few messages you can send your partner to make their day brighter

Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. Every day with you feels like a beautiful dream I never want to wake up from.

You are my heart, my happiness, and my forever. I’m so grateful to have you in my life

Loving you is the easiest and best thing I’ve ever done. You make my world brighter just by being in it.

On this Valentine’s Day, I just want to remind you how deeply and truly I love you.

You’re not just my partner; you’re my best friend and my greatest blessing.

Every love song suddenly makes sense because of you. You are my favorite story.

With you, ordinary moments turn into magical memories. I cherish every second with you.

If I had to choose again, I would still choose you every single time.

You are the reason I smile a little bigger and love a little deeper.

My heart is and will always be yours. Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who means everything to me.

