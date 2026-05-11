AIFF and Odisha Government Sign 5-Year MoU to Boost Elite Football Development

Advertisement

All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Government of Odisha, signed a renewed five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their elite youth football partnership. The agreement was signed by Dr. Vijay Yeddula, Director of Sports (DSYS), and Mr. M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General of the AIFF, with AIFF Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha in attendance. This second MoU follows the initial partnership established in November 2023 and aims to solidify Odisha’s role as a primary hub for Indian football development.

The partnership has already demonstrated significant success through the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy. Key achievements from the first cohort include a semi-final finish in the U17 AIFF Elite Youth League 2024-25 and the promotion of four players to the India U17 national team. Notably, the program has also produced an Odisha-based female player who progressed to the India U19 Women’s National Team. Some players from the academy successfully represented India at the U17 level while only 15 years of age, showcasing the accelerated growth pathway created by this collaboration.

Advertisement

Under the new five-year framework, the responsibilities are clearly divided to ensure professional governance and high performance. The AIFF will lead the technical and operational aspects of player development, while the DSYS will provide institutional, financial, and infrastructure support. The agreement is backed by FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme, which ensures the integration of international development standards, modern sports science, and structured pathways for youngsters to transition into professional football.

Moving forward, the renewed agreement establishes rigorous performance benchmarks and financial commitments to sustain long-term growth. AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan emphasized that the “promising youngsters making their mark” are just the beginning. By leveraging Odisha’s world-class infrastructure and FIFA’s global expertise, the partnership aims to elevate the standard of Indian football and create a consistent pipeline of talent for the national teams.