Aggrieved mother seeks police intervention due to abuse by son, watch

Cuttack: Getting demoralized after repeated torture by son, a mother finally urged police to arrest her son. This was seen recently in Cuttack district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Mandira Sahi of the Talabasta village under Banki Police Station limits.

As per reports, twenty six year old Yogesh Pradhan is the only son of Gopi Pradhan, an old man from Talabasta village. It has been alleged that every morning Yogesh demands money from his mother. If she says that she does not have any money, then he asks for food. As his mother is not financially sound enough to provide her son any hi-fi food, she wants to provide food items prepared with flattened rice. However, the rowdy son not only denies the food but also throws it and allegedly beats his mother.

The son beats his mother so harsh that she leaves the house and takes shelter in the ‘pinda’ of other’s house to get rid of her son’s thrashing. Though his old father is not in a physical position to earn, Yogesh asks him to go for work. And taking much pain when his old father earns money and returns home, the son allegedly snatches it away and also beats him. And if anybody in the village interferes the rowdy son even scolds them.

In nutshell, the fit and fine youth son, who should now financially support the family is asking money and food from his parents, and as they show their inability, he thrashes them.

Yogesh is the only child of the couple. His parents have taken much pain to bring up their son. They carried out a small business of selling milk so that they can pay fees of the college for Yogesh. However, after growing up, now when the son should return the favour and financially and emotionally support his parents, he is allegedly physically and mentally torturing them.

At this stage, we might think that the son might be a mentally retarded one, who is not rational enough to understand his guilt. But no, there is nothing like this. Yogesh is hundred percent in sound mind. This has been clarified by the villagers.

Hence, as the son has crossed all the limits, his desperate mother urged in a tearful eyes to arrest the son. She has prayed that it is high time now that she and her husband should be saved from the fury of their wayward and barbarous son.

The villagers have informed that the old couple has taken all pain to bring up Yogesh as good as possible, but in return the son demands money from them and once denied, beats them, drags his mother on the road.

The old lady has said that nobody should get a son like she has one. She has said that if his son will be restrained from torturing herself and her husband, they would be forced to commit suicide someday.

In this matter, Banki SDPO though did not say anything in front of the camera, he assured that steps will surely be taken to ensure safety and justice to the old couple.

