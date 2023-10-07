After ‘Dutibahana Osha’ yesterday, ‘Ghanta tarkari’ cooked in houses of Odisha today: Details

Bhubaneswar: The State of Odisha has its rich culture and tradition. It seems Odia people love to live amid these customs and traditions. While there are many festivals observed in Odisha, on today’s day every household in this State prepare ‘Ghanta’ curry or mixed vegetable curry at their home. In other words, if you visit the house of any family in Odisha on today’s day, you will feel hungry with the aroma of the ‘Ghanta’ curry.

Dutibahana Osha

Duti Bahana Osha is also known as Dutiya Osha. In western Odisha it is observed in the name ‘Pua Jiuntia’. Mothers observe this fast wishing long life and well-being of their sons. Also, childless married women observe it to pray for their wish for son. This fast is observed by them without taking water and so it is called ‘Nirjala Upabasa’. This osha is observed on the Astami tithi of the dark fortnight in the month of Ashwina.

Ghanta curry

On the next day of the Duti Bahana Osha, ‘Ghanta’ curry is prepared in the houses. This special cuisine is prepared with a number of vegetables and it is offered to the Ista Devi, the prime God of the family. Later, the curry is also distributed among the neighbours and relatives. This is famously known as the ‘Ghanta’ curry of the Dutiya Osha.

Ingredients of Ghanata curry

As per the tradition, the ingredients of the famous ‘Ghanta’ curry are as follows: – raw plantain (kancha kadali), Ridge Gourd (Janhi), pumpkin(kakharu), Taro root (saru), elephant apple (Ou), sweet potato (Kandamula), coconut (Nadia), sprout of green gram (muga), beans, spine gourd (kankada), chickpea (sola), carrot (gajar), brinjal, sweet potato, papaya and Khamba alu (yam). The ghanta curry is offered to Ista Devi and then distributed to neighbours and relatives, and then all member of the family take it together along with the meal.

Pua Jiuntia

This puja is performed only by married women whose husband is alive (not for widows). On the eve of the festival, the devotees thoroughly clean the ghat of the river or pond. Then 108 unbroken (akhyata) Arua rice grain, 108 duba (Bermuda grass), various kinds of flowers and sugarcane along with 21 kinds of fruits and vegetables including banana, sweet potato, coconut, moong sprout, black gram, chickpea, orange, beetle, cucumber, orange, ridge gourd, pumpkin etc. are brought.

On the Saptami night, after remembering vulture and fox the women go to sleep and on the morning of the following day, they go to the pond or river to take a holy dip.

In the evening, the place of worship is sanctified and then a kothi is made there. The soil is dug out from around and the middle is left as if there is water around it. The middle part will look like an island. This kothi should be at least two hands long. A basil tree is placed and a banana tree is planted in the middle part. An altar is made in it. The sun is worshiped on the east side of the altar and a banana tree is worshiped on the west side as a symbol of Jimutvahan.

At the end of the osha, there is a tradition of the worshipers swallowing or chewing the offering. Then they worship the God there showing lamp and with incense stick. After completing the puja, they do pranam to the sun god and returns home without seeing here and there.

On the next day, they put on new clothes and place a water filled pot (kalasa) in the house, wipe the cooking place with cow dung and put the cooked things there. After lighting a lamp in front of the kalasa, they do the ‘bandana’ ritual of the son with 108 rice grains and 108 dubas along with a cucumber that is tied to a sal leaf. These materials are touched to the boy from head to toe and the jinutia (a thread) is tied to their hand.