After 34 years Rath Yatra to be held this year with wooden chariot, watch

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Berhampur: For three and a half decades, the deity moved in quiet ways—first on a bullock cart, then in an auto rickshaw. But this year, Lord Jagannath will roll out once more on a wooden chariot, just as tradition ordained.

In Madhabarida village, under Belguntha block of Ganjam district in Odisha, the Rath Yatra is returning to its true form after 34 long years.

The story begins in the river. Thirty-four years ago, in what villagers still call a miraculous moment, wooden idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra were seen floating in the waters near Madhabarida.

Without hesitation, locals plunged in and pulled the sacred forms to shore. A temple was built, the idols installed, and worship began.

Since then, the annual Rath Yatra has been held with devotion, if not with the grand chariot of Puri. In the early years, the Lord rode on a bullock cart, swaying slowly through the village lanes as devotees pulled the ropes with folded hands. Later, when the cart could no longer be arranged, the deity was gently placed in an auto rickshaw for the procession—a humble solution born of faith and necessity.

But the longing for the wooden rath never faded. This year, with the cooperation of the villagers, that longing has taken shape. A new wooden chariot has been built, crafted by local hands and blessed by collective prayer.

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On Rath Yatra 2026, Lord Jagannath will step out of the temple and onto the wheels of wood, after a gap of 34 years.

For the people of Madhabarida, it is more than a festival. It is the closing of a circle that began in the river, passed through decades of modest journeys, and now arrives at the sight their ancestors once knew—the towering wooden rath, ropes in hand, chants in the air, and the Lord moving among his people.

This year, the wheels will turn again. And with them, a village’s 34-year wait will roll into memory.

Watch the video here: