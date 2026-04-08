Adani Group Commits Rs 33,081 Cr to Odisha: New Power, Cement, and Data Centre protects

Advertisement

The Adani Group announced a huge investment—Rs 33,081 crore—in Odisha, with plans to boost the state’s industrial, energy, and digital infrastructure. This is only the start of a bigger plan to increase the group’s presence in Odisha to Rs 2 lakh crore over the next ten years, aiming for about 2 lakh new jobs in the process.

Most of this fresh investment centers on three key projects. The biggest chunk—Rs 25,231 crore—is going into expanding Dhamra Port. They’ll double its capacity from 100 MMT to 200 MMT, which means 5,500 new jobs and a real shot at turning it into a top maritime hub. On top of that, they’re putting Rs 5,000 crore into a 4 MMTPA LNG terminal and Rs 2,850 crore into a 10 MMTPA iron ore pellet plant. Altogether, those two should add another 4,200 jobs (2,200 in LNG and 2,000 in pellets).

Advertisement

Adani Group is also branching out into energy and digital projects. There’s a massive Rs 30,181 crore going into a thermal power plant near Cuttack, built to keep the regional grid stable and make energy supplies more secure. That one alone is set to bring 7,000 jobs. There’s also a Rs 2,100 crore cement plant coming up near Cuttack, aimed at meeting Odisha’s growing infrastructure demands. This will offer work for about 2,500 people.

There’s another Rs 800 crore earmarked for a Data Centre at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar. It may be the smallest slice of the pie, but it’s focused on creating around 200 high-skilled jobs in areas like AI, cloud computing, and digital governance—key pieces for Odisha’s push to become a tech-driven economy. Karan Adani pointed out that these efforts build on the Rs 34,000 crore the group has already put into Odisha, saying the state’s stable policy environment made it an obvious gateway to Eastern India.