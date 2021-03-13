Cuttack: Abdul Samad Nizami popularly known as Shyam Chacha from Prahrajpur village under Cuttack Sadar block, a visually-challenged has been epithet as the ‘present day Bhakta Salabega’ by his fans. Shyam Chacha is a Muslim, but he is best known for singing Jagannath Bhajan.

After knowing about Shyam Chacha Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini came forward to make him popular. The visually challenged talented singer has lent voice to a Jagannath bhajan. Popular Odia film music director Premanand has composed the song.

Shyam Chacha was much interested to get trained in music. However, although once he had got admitted to music classes, he could not continue due to poverty.

Pradipta Kumar Acharya, a retired School teacher has always supported this singer.

Earlier, Shayam Chacha’s ‘Hatia Thakura’ song had earned huge appreciation on social media. Recently, actress Barsha Priyadarshini arranged to record a Jagannath Bhajan sung by Shyam Chacha in Pratibha studio in Cuttack.